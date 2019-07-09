Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

India says UN report is a 'false narrative on situation in J-K'

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:50 IST

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): India on Monday said that the report of the Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is a mere continuation of the earlier "false and motivated narrative".
In response to media queries, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Monday said: "The update of the Report of the OHCHR is merely a continuation of the earlier false and motivated narrative on the situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir."
"Its assertions are in violation of India's sovereignty and territorial integrity and ignore the core issue of cross-border terrorism," Kumar added.
A situation created by years of cross-border terrorist attacks emanating from Pakistan has been 'analysed' without any reference to its causality. The update seems to be a contrived effort to create an artificial parity between the world's largest and the most vibrant democracy and a country that openly practices state-sponsored terrorism, the spokesperson added.
It is a matter of deep concern that this update seems to accord legitimacy to terrorism that is in complete variance with the UN Security Council (UNSC) positions.
In February, the UNSC had strongly condemned the dastardly Pulwama terror attack and subsequently proscribed Masood Azhar, the self-styled leader of terrorist entity Jaish-e-Mohammed.
However, in the update, terrorist leaders and organisations sanctioned by the UN are deliberately underplayed as "armed groups".
The legitimisation of terrorism has been further compounded by unacceptable advocacy of the dismemberment of a UN member state.
"The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in the illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state, including the so-called "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" and "Gilgit-Baltistan" through aggression. We have repeatedly called on Pakistan to vacate these occupied territories," Kumar said.
The Update, by distorting India's policies, practices, and values, has undermined its own credibility. Its failure to recognise an independent judiciary, human rights institutions and other mechanisms in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir that safeguard, protect and promote constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights to all citizens of India is unpardonable, he said.
"Even more so, as it belittles constitutional provisions, statutory procedures and established practices in an established functioning democracy."
He said the prejudiced mindset of the Update has also chosen to willfully ignore the determined and comprehensive socio-economic development efforts undertaken by the Government in the face of terrorist challenges.
The spokesperson further stressed that India has registered its strong protest regarding the update with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The release of such an update has not only called into question the seriousness of OHCHR but also its alignment with the larger approach of the United Nations, he added.
"The Government of India follows the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and will take all measures to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty against cross-border terrorism. Motivated attempts to weaken our national resolve will never succeed," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 02:07 IST

