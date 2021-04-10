India sees 1.31 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 780 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): India saw 1.31 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the third consecutive day of the highest spike in cases in the country while 780 more deaths were reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases has gone up to 1,30,60,542.

The death toll has gone up to 1,67,642. The country has 9,79,608 active cases.

A total of 61,899 people recovered or were discharged on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 1,19,13,292.

Nine states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan and the Union Territory of Delhi account for 83.29 per cent of the new cases.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of new cases at 58,993. Out of the total 58,993 cases recorded in the state, Mumbai recorded 9,200 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 5,34,603 active cases in Maharashtra.

Delhi on Friday recorded 8,521 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike this year. The city has been seeing more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 7,06,526, while the active cases have gone up to 26,631.

The national capital saw 39 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 11,196. The Delhi government said on Friday that all schools will remain shut till further orders given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Punjab reported 3,459 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,518 discharges, and 56 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 27,219.

Tamil Nadu has 33,659 active cases and the total count of cases has gone up to 9,20,827. The death toll in the state has gone up to 12,863 with 23 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka reported 7,955 new COVID-19 cases taking the active cases on the state to 12,813.

Uttarakhand reported 748 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths and 327 recoveries.

Earlier today, the Uttarakhand government imposed a night curfew in Dehradun municipal limits amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Union Health Ministry said that 9,78,71,045 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given since the vaccination drive started on January 16. (ANI)