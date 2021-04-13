India sees 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, another highest single-day spike

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): India on Monday reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day number, and the seventh day when the country has seen over one lakh cases.

It was the sixth consecutive day of daily new cases touching a new high.

According to Health Ministry, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,35,27,717.

The country reported 904 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 12,01,009.

As many as 59,856 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 51,751 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 34,58,996. According to the state government data, the active cases in the state have mounted to 5,64,746.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 6,905 cases were reported in Mumbai. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 5,27,119. Pune district reported 9,621 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the city to 6,58,014.



Delhi reported 11,491 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the city so far. The city reported 72 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 7,36,688 and the city has seen 11,355 fatalities due to the disease. There are 38,095 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the total count of cases in the state reached 10,74,869. The state has 75,985 active cases.

As many as 6,711 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday. With this, the total cases in the state reached 9,40,145 including 46,308active cases.

Gujarat reported 6,021 new cases, 2,854 recoveries and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 3,53,516, including 30,680 active cases.

Rajasthan recorded 5,771 new COVID-19 cases, 1,291 recoveries and 25 deaths on Monday. Total cases in the state reached 3,69,564 including 36,441 active cases.

Kerala reported 5,692 new COVID-19 cases, 2,474 recoveries and 11 deaths today. The state has 47,596 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,263 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths and 1,091 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state reached 9,28,664 including 23,115 active cases.

According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases of UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the COVID virus in the country as of date is 948. (ANI)

