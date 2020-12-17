India sees 26,382 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 99.32 lakh

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): India saw 26,382 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total cases to 99,32,548.

The death toll has gone up to 1,44,096 with 387 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has 3,32,002 active cases.

It said that India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days.

With 33,813 more discharges in the last 24 hours, total discharged cases have gone up to 94,56,449.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 61,454 active cases. The state reported 4,304 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths today. With this, the total count of cases has reached 18,80,893, including 17,69,897 recoveries and 48,434 deaths.

Kerala reported 6,185 new COVID-19 cases today taking active cases in the state to 58,184. So far 6,22,394 patients have recovered from the viral infection.

Delhi reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of cases in the capital reached 6,11,994, including 5,88,586 recoveries and 10,147 deaths. Delhi has 13,261 active cases.

A total of 1,240 new COVID19 cases and six deaths were reported in Karnataka today. The total cases in the state reached 9,04,665, including 8,77,199 recovering and 11,971 deaths. The active cases in the state stand at 15,476.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,181 new COVID-19 cases, 1,240 discharges and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases to 8,02,342. The state has also reported 7,80,531 discharges and 11,931 deaths. The active cases in Tamil Nadu stand at 9,880.

Andhra recorded 478 new COVID-9 cases and three deaths today. The total positive cases in the state have reached 8,76,814, including 8,65,327 recoveries, 7,067 deaths and 4,420 active cases.

The active COVID-19 caseload of the country stands at 3,32,002, which is 3.34 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India, the Health Ministry said.

"The ongoing trend of contraction of India's total active cases continues. The active caseload of the country stands at 3,32,002. The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 3.34 per cent," the ministry said in a release.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that a total of 15,66,46,280 samples tested for the novel coronavirus up to December 15. Of these, 10,85,625 samples were tested on Tuesday. (ANI)