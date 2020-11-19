India sees 38,617 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate 93.52%

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): India reported less than 50,000 new daily cases for 11th continuous day with 38,617 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, the death toll has gone up to 1,30,993 with 474 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The country has 446805 active cases, 83,35,109 "cured/discharged/migrated" and the total count of cases is 89,12,907. The recovery rate has improved to 93.52 per cent.

Delhi reported 7,486 new cases in the last 24 hours and the total count crossed the five lakh mark.

The city recorded 131 fatalities over the last 24 days, the highest number of deaths in a single day, pushing the death toll in the city to 7,943.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 5,03,084. The city has 42,458 active cases.

The Centre has taken steps to increase the availability of ICU beds in the national capital in view of the rise in cases.

Maharashtra reported 5,011 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 6,608 people recovered from the virus and 100 people lost their lives due to pandemic. The total count of cases in the state is 17,57,520. There are 80,221 active cases and 16,30,111 patients have recovered so far. The death toll has reached 46,202.



Kerala recorded 6,419 new COVID-19 cases today and the state has 69,394 active cases. The recoveries stand at 4,68,460.

In West Bengal, 3,668 new COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths were reported today while 4,429 patients were discharged. The total count of cases states at 4,41,885 and active cases stand at 26,296. The death toll has reached 7,820.

Gujarat reported 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,274 patients recovered today. The state's COVID19 case count rose to 1,91,642 including 1,75,362 recoveries and 3,823 deaths. The active cases stand at 12,457.

Karnataka reported 1,791 new COVID-19 cases, 1,947 discharges and 21 deaths today. Total count of cases in the state rose to 8,65,931, including 8,29,188 discharges and 11,578 deaths. The active cases stand at 25,146.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,236 new COVID-19 cases taking the total positive cases to 8,57,395. The state has 16,516 active cases.

Haryana reported 2,562 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total count in the state to 2,07,039. A total of 1,85,403 people have been discharged and the death toll has gone up to 2,093.

Punjab reported 802 new COVID-19 cases, 651 discharges and 31 deaths today. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 1,43,395, including 1,32,917 recoveries and 4,541 deaths. The active cases stand at 5,937.

Himachal Pradesh reported 661 new COVID-19 positive cases, 519 recoveries, and 13 death cases in the last 24 hours. Total count of cases in the state has gone up to 31,401 including 6,901 active cases, 24,002 recoveries and 468 deaths.

Jharkhand reported 251 new COVID-19 cases with 280 recoveries/discharges today. Three people lost their lives here due to the pandemic. Total reported cases in the state rose to 1,06,742, including 1,03,171 recoveries/discharges and 934 deaths. The state has 2,637 active cases. (ANI)

