India sees 50,357 new COVID-19 cases, total count reaches 84,62,081

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): India recorded 50,357 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday taking overall cases in the country to 84,62,081.

With 53,920 discharges on Saturday, the total active cases reached 5,16,632 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,19,886. The death toll increased to 1,25,562 with 577 more persons succumbing to the virus.

Maharashtra reported 3,959 new COVID-19 cases, 150 deaths and 6,748 discharges on Saturday. The total cases in the state rise to 17,14,273, including 15,69,090 recoveries and 45,115 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,341 new COVID-19 cases, 2,352 discharges and 25 deaths. The total count of cases in the state has risen to 7,41,488, including 7,11,198 discharges and 11,324 deaths. Active cases stand at 18,966.

A total of 532 new COVID-19 cases, 688 recoveries and five deaths were reported fromIndia's COVID-19 tally reaches 84,62,081 Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The total cases now stand at 98,337, including 5,584 active cases, 91,225 recoveries and 1,528 deaths.



A total of 28 deaths and 7,201 new COVID-19 cases were reported today in Kerala today. The total numbers of active cases and recovered cases in the state are 83,261 and 3,95,624, respectively and death toll is 1,668.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,367 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking total count of cases to 8,40,730 including 21,434 active cases, 8,12,517 recoveries and 6,779 deaths.

Puducherry reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, 494 discharges and three deaths today. The total count of cases in the Union Territory has risen to 35,744 including 1,212 active cases, 33,931 recoveries and 601 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,901 new COVID-19 cases, 2,010 discharges and 25 deaths on Saturday. A total of 4,65,250 people have been discharged while 7180 have succumbed to the virus. The active cases stand at 22,991.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,65,42,304 samples have been tested for coronavirus up to November 6. Of these, 11,13,209 samples were tested on Friday. (ANI)

