India sees 54,366 new COVID-19 cases, total count of cases over 77.61 lakh

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India's total COVID-19 count crossed 77.61 lakh on Friday with 54,366 new cases.

The toll due to the disease has now gone up to 1,17,306 with 690 more deaths.

The Union Home Ministry said that the total count of cases has gone up to 77,61,312.

The COVID-19 count includes 6,95,509 active cases and 69,48,497 cured and discharged patients.

Maharashtra reported 7,347 new cases, 184 deaths and 13,247 discharged cases in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the state has risen to 16,32,544 and includes 43,015 deaths and 14,45,103 recovered patients. The active cases stand at 1,43,922.

Delhi reported 4,086 new cases, 3,296 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total COVID count in Delhi has risen to 3,48,404, including 3,16,214 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6,189 deaths. The active cases stand at 26,001.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,057 new infections and 33 deaths were reported on Friday. With this, the total cases in the state now stand at 7,03,250 out of which 32,960 are active cases. 6,59,432 patients have discharged while the death toll stands at 10,858.

Karnataka reported 5,356 new COVID-19 cases (2,688 cases in Bengaluru Urban), 8,749 discharges and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of reported cases now stands at 7,93,907 including 89,483 active cases, 6,93,584 discharges and 10,821 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 953 new cases of coronavirus, 1,325 recoveries and 13 deaths today. The total number of cases stand at 1,65,294 including 1,50,678 recoveries, 11,761 active cases and 2,855 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,298 new cases, 3,025 discharges and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 28,268 and the death toll is 6,830.

Andhra Pradesh's total reported COVID-19 cases crossed the 8-lakh mark with 3,765 new infections. The total cases stand at 8,00,684 out of which 31,721 are active cases. Twenty deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 6,544 in the state.

Punjab reported 481 new cases, 580 discharged cases and 23 deaths. The total number of cases stands at 1,30,157 including 1,21,735 discharges, 4,327 active cases and 4,095 deaths.

Gujarat reported 1,112 new cases, six deaths and 1,264 discharged cases. The total number of cases stand at 1,65,233, including 1,47,572 recoveries and 3,676 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 13,985.

In Jammu and Kashmir 586 new COVID19 infections - 206 from Jammu and 380 from Kashmir - were reported. The total cases stand at 90,752 out of which there are 7,842 active cases and 1,424 persons have died.

Puducherry reported 158 new COVID-19 cases, 216 discharged cases and two deaths today. The total count of cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 33,986 and includes 3,975 active cases, 29,427 recoveries and 584 deaths.

Manipur reported 156 new cases taking count of cases to 16,777 out of which 4,083 are active cases. Five new deaths were reported on Friday taking the toll to 132. (ANI)