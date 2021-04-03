India sees 81,466 new COVID-19 cases, active cases now over six lakh

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 cases and 469 deaths in the last 24 hours with active cases going past the six-lakh mark.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country had 6,14,696 active cases on Friday.

The cumulative count of cases across the country now stands at 1,23,03,131 while the death toll stands at 1,63,396.

The total recoveries have increased to 1,15,25,039 with 50,356 people discharged after recovery.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 47,827 new COVID-19 cases and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 29,04,076.

Out of 47,827 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 8,832 cases were reported from Mumbai and Nagpur district reported 4,108 new COVID-19 cases.

The Pune administration announced that bars, hotels, restaurants will remain closed for the next seven days in the district and a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am will be imposed in the city from Saturday.

Delhi reported 3,594 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the national capital stands at 6,68,814.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there is no need for lockdown in the national capital as the COVID-19 situation is less serious as compared to the previous waves.

Kejriwal also informed that 71,000 vaccinations were done in Delhi yesterday.

Karnataka reported 4991 new COVID-19 cases, 1631 discharges, and 6 deaths today.

The state government ordered that classes from 6 to 9 will be suspended, gyms and swimming pools will remain closed. Rallies, dharnas have been prohibited and cinema halls can have a maximum 50 per cent seating capacity.

With 1288 new COVID-19 cases, the total count of cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 9,04,548. The state reported 610 recoveries and five deaths in the last 24-hours.

As many as 2506 new COVID-19 were reported in Kerala. The state has 26,407 active cases.

There are 3,098 active cases in Chandigarh.

Gujarat reported 2,640 new COVID-19 cases and the state has 13,559 active cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 doses administered has crossed the 7 crore mark. A total of 12,76,191 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, which mark the 77th day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

