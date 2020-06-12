India sees a record spike of over 10,950 COVID-19 cases as total count reaches 2.97 lakh; 396 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): India's new coronavirus cases rose by over 10,950 on Friday, the steepest increase so far, with the total number of reported cases crossing 2.97 lakh.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 8,498 with 396 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. According to Health Ministry, 10,956 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases was 2,97,535 of which active cases stood at 1,41,842 and 1,47,195 patients are "cured/discharged/migrated".The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra crossed one lakh on Friday.

The total number of cases reported in the state stands at 1,01,141 after 3,493 new cases were reported. A total of 47,793 people have been discharged and 1,718 were discharged on Friday. The state has reported 3,717 deaths of which 127 people succumbed to the virus today.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,982 COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 40,698. Eighteen deaths were reported today taking the death toll to 367. With 1,342 persons discharged today, the total number of discharged patients has risen to 22,047.As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has reported 34,687 coronavirus cases including 20,871 active cases, 12,731 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 1085 deaths.

Gujarat reported 495 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state has reported a total of 22,562 cases including 15,501 cured/discharged patients and 1,416 deaths.

West Bengal reported 476 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases reported in the state rose to 10,244 including 451 deaths and 5,587 active cases.

Punjab reported 99 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. The total number of cases in the state is now 2,986 including 641 active cases and 2,282 recovered patients. The death toll stands at 63.

Andhra Pradesh reported 141 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 4,402. There are 1,723 active cases in the state.

Odisha reported 112 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,498. A total of 2,354 recovered from the virus in the state.

With 366 new COVID0-19 positive cases, the total number of cases in Haryana has risen to 6334.

Union Health Ministry is likely to withdraw the use of Azithromycin, which was being administered to severely ill COVID-19 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), in combination with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ).

According to a government official, the use of Azithromycin was not "much beneficial" on coronavirus patients. However, the antiviral drug HCQ will be used both for moderate and severe COVID-19 patients. (ANI)