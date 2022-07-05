India sees dip in COVID cases, reports 13,086 new infections

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India witnessed a dip in the new COVID cases with 13,086 fresh infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the country reported 16,135 new COVID cases with a daily case positivity rate of 4.85 per cent.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,14,475 which accounts for 0.26 per cent of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate was observed to be 2.90 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 23.81, the Health Ministry informed.

The government data added that 19 new fatalities pushed India's COVID-19 death toll to 5,25,242.



According to Health Ministry, a total of 12,456 people recovered from COVID, taking the recovery rate currently at 98.53 per cent taking to total COVID recoveries to 4,28,91,933.

A total of 4,51,312 COVID samples were tested during this period. 86.44 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, 198.09 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. (ANI)

