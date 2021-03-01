India sees highest number of domestic passengers since May 2020

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Monday informed that the number of domestic passengers on February 28 has risen to 3,13,668 and is the highest since the resumption of domestic flights on May 25 last year.



"Number of domestic passengers on February 28, 2021, rose to 3,13,668 on 2,353 flights. This is the highest since the resumption of domestic flights on May 25, 2020," said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today.

"Total flight movements on February 28, 2021, were 4,699. The total number of footfalls on airports was 6,17,824," read the press release by MoCA.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, domestic flight operations were ceased with effect from midnight (11:59 pm) of March 24, 2020. The operation resumed after two months on May 25, 2020. (ANI)

