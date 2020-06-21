India sees highest single-day spike of 15,413 COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 4 lakh

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): With the highest single-day increase of 15,413 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count stood at 4,10,461 on Sunday, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 13,254 in the country with 306 persons succumbing to the infection.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases includes 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths.

Maharashtra with 1,28,205 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 58,068 active cases while 64,153 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,984 in the state.

The number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 56,845 on Sunday. The national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 56,746 today. (ANI)