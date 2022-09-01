India sees minor rise in COVID cases with 7,946 new infections in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): India reported 7,946 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, an increase of 715 infections since yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The country had logged 7,231 cases yesterday at a case positivity rate of 2.05 per cent.

The case positivity rate reported today increased to 2.98 per cent.



The active cases in the country fell from 64,667 yesterday to 62,748 today.

According to the Ministry, 9,828 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,38,45,680. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.67 per cent.

As many as 2,66,477 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.57 per cent. A total of 88.61 crore samples have been tested in the country so far.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 12,90,443 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during this period taking the total number of vaccine doses jabbed so far to 2,12,52,83,259. (ANI)

