India sending medicines to Ukraine, other nations sending bullets: Dharmendra Pradhan

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that India has become a superpower in the world and is sending medicines to Ukraine while other nations are sending bullets and termed this as "the new identity" of India.

Addressing a conference of doctors in Varanasi, the minister said, "India has become a superpower of the world today. In a seminar yesterday, I had said that NATO and America are sending weapons to the citizens of Ukraine. Russia is firing missiles. News about bomb blasts is coming from time to time."

He also said, "At such a time, the President of Russia and Ukraine called India. We were all worried about what would happen to our children. Despite that India is sending medicine to Ukraine. Someone is sending bullets, we are sending medicines. This is the new identity of India."



The minister attributed the "new identity" of India to the people of Varanasi for deciding to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase in the assembly elections on March 7.

"This has been possible because Kashi has decided that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win from here and will be the most powerful Prime Minister of the country. The credit goes to all of you," the minister said.

In the sixth phase of the seven-phased Assembly elections, 10 districts including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar and Siddharthnagar are going to polls on March 3. (ANI)

