India set to achieve 450 GW renewable energy installed capacity by 2030: Centre

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): India is set to achieve 450 GW renewable energy installed capacity by 2030, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the MNRE in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organised a series of events, from October 6 to 8, 2021 during the Climate and Biodiversity Week at Expo 2020 Dubai.

According to the official statement released by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the events covered the themes of India's Renewable Energy Achievements and Ambitions, Emerging Areas and Opportunities for Renewable Energy in India, and also focussed events anchored by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA).



Addressing the event on Monday, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said, "India is already ahead of what we pledged in our Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Already 39 per cent of our installed capacity is from non-fossil based sources. By 2022 we will reach our target of 40 per cent."

"We are launching the Green Corridor Phase 2 and we are generally expanding transmission to put in place systems for renewable power evacuation from sites where irradiation is high, or wind speed is high," he said further.

Speaking on the opportunities for green hydrogen in India, Singh said that his ministry will work out with bids for electrolysers and that mandates for green hydrogen consumption in refining, fertilizer, piped natural gas.

"India has embarked on an exciting journey and is treading where no one has ventured before, and SECI will continue to work towards meeting the ambition of 450 GW by 2030," the minister added. (ANI)

