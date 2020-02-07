India, several African nations call for increase in maritime security

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 7 (ANI): India and several African nations on Thursday called for an increase in maritime security through mutual cooperation to prevent crimes like trafficking and piracy.

"We seek to increase our cooperation in securing sea lines of communication, preventing maritime crimes, disaster, piracy, illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing through sharing of information and surveillance," as per the Lucknow Declaration adopted by the ministers after the meeting.

The discussion in this regard was held between Defence Ministers and Heads of Delegation from African countries, along with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the first-ever India Africa Defence Ministers' Conclave held on the sidelines of the ongoing DefExpo 2020 here.

India and several African also called on the world community to take resolute action in rooting out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, disrupting terrorist networks, eliminating their financing channels and halting cross-border movement of terrorists. (ANI)