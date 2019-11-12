Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the convocation ceremony at JNU in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the convocation ceremony at JNU in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

India should become Vishwaguru once again: M Venkaiah Naidu

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 15:47 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Delivering the third annual convocation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Monday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu pointed out that India was once known as Vishwaguru and said that the time has come for India to once again emerge as a global hub of learning.
"India was once known as Vishwaguru with the world's best centres of learning like Takshashila, Pushpagiri and Nalanda attracting scores of knowledge-seekers from different corners of the globe," Naidu said while addressing the gathering at JNU.
"The time has come for India to once again emerge as a global hub of learning. For this to happen, our universities and institutions of higher learning have to reorient their methods of teaching and focus more sharply on research," he added.
Urging universities and institutions of higher learning to completely reorient their methods of teaching, he wanted JNU and other universities in India to figure among the top-ranking global institutions.
The Vice President observed that the Indian civilization always laid emphasis on a holistic integrated vision of education. Urging universities like JNU to build on their strengths and raise the bar, he said all-round excellence and the ability to lead the global agendas must be our aim.
Urging the institutions of higher learning to learn from the best institutions in the world and adapt the best practices, he said: "We have, as a civilization, been one of the most receptive societies that has welcomed good ideas from across the world".
Pointing out that India was on a unique growth trajectory, he said the students have "limitless opportunities" to contribute towards this endeavour.
Referring to the vast untapped demographic dividend, Naidu said the youth of the country, constituting two-thirds of our population, must have access to high-quality skill development and higher education facilities.
Reminding students that they were inheritors of a great culture and a pluralistic, holistic world view, he advised them to develop an understanding of the finer aspects of this inheritance and preserve and propagate them. "You must continuously strive to use your knowledge and wisdom to improve the quality of life of people around you", Naidu added.
The Vice President also emphasized the need to provide education up till 10th standard in the mother tongue. "We should give extra incentive to children who undergo their initial schooling in their mother tongues", he said.
Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhariyal 'Nishank', Chancellor, JNU and Member Niti Ayog, Vijay Kumar Saraswat and Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Jagdeesh Kumar were among the dignitaries present at the convocation. (ANI)

