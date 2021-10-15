India should counter China diplomatically, militarily as Beijing following one palm, 5 fingers rule: Defence expert

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): India needs to counter China diplomatically, militarily as Beijing is following one palm and 5 fingers rule, said Defence Expert Major General (retired) SP Sinha on Thursday.

"We need to understand the strategy of China. China has been following one palm, 5 fingers strategy. Palm is Tibet which china has occupied and the five fingers are Nepal, Bhutan, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. In all these fingers, China keeps creating problems at regular intervals," he said while speaking to ANI emphasising that Chinese President Xi Jinping is pursuing his quest for regional dominance more aggressively than ever.

Major General Sinha said India needs to counter China diplomatically, militarily as well as troops deployment on the ground.

"As we know this strategy of China, then we have to ensure that diplomatically, militarily, troops deployment on the ground. We are so strong that China dare not do any misadventure with regard to our territorial dignity. The best way to defeat China is to hit China in its stomach," he stated

"In the past, China used to carry out incursions into our territory and in Parliament, the Prime Minister used to make statements that we condemn this activity of China. That used to be the end of the matter. The time of talking is over. Now the time has come for action. We will not talk, we will reciprocate. We will speak in the language in which our enemies understand. We will teach lessons to our enemy," added Major General Sinha.

Sinha said, "Who is China not to recognise Arunachal Pradesh (as part of India)? In that way, if China tries to distort history and say that Arunachal Pradesh is part of them I will give evidence that a greater portion of China was under the rule of Indian kings. It is all irrelevant talk by China."



Meanwhile, India had put forward constructive suggestions during the 13th commander-level talks but the Chinese side was not agreeable, External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday and noted that the two sides have agreed to "maintain communications and to maintain stability on the ground".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the weekly media briefing that India expects the Chinese side to work towards early resolution of all the remaining issues on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

He also said that resolution of the remaining areas and restoration of peace and tranquillity would facilitate progress in overall bilateral relations.

Soldiers of India and China had clashed last year resulting in the loss of several lives on both sides. The clashes erupted after the transgression by Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley.

More than a year had passed since the incident, but tensions continue to simmer between the two Asian giants.

13 rounds of military talks and a series of diplomatic parleys were also held between India and China, but the tensions still persist.

There has been some disengagement, but India says full disengagement will only result in de-escalation. Some disengagement has indeed taken place recently, but it is not complete. (ANI)

