India should not leave Bharat behind in fight against COVID-19: Kailash Satyarthi

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi stressed on problems faced by children of daily wage workers and said 'India' should not leave 'Bharat' behind in this fight against COVID-19.

"Children of daily wage workers are facing serious problems. Even if one child dies due to starvation or lack of medicines, then it'll be a blot on all of us. India should not leave 'Bharat' behind in this fight against COVID-19," Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi told ANI on Saturday.

The country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, has claimed 19 lives and infected at least 918 others as of Saturday. (ANI)

