India should utilise immense potential in soft power to expand global outreach, says VP Naidu

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday appealed to the artists' community to utilise the potential of India's soft power to expand its global outreach by suggesting them to fully explore and exploit the opportunities in the virtual medium to reach out to their audiences.

Inaugurating 'Yours Truly Margazhi' festival via virtual mode from Hyderabad, the Vice President said that Indian classical music and dance epitomise the balance of life. The festival is an initiative to keep alive Chennai's famed tradition of December music and dance festival through the online medium.

The Vice President underlined the unobtrusive nature of soft power in shaping global thought. "Through our dance and music, we can spread ideals like non-violence, peace, and harmony around the world, in line with India's philosophy of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbakam'," he noted.

Observing the limitations of the government in this process, the Vice President called upon the practitioners, patrons, and organizers to showcase the Indian culture, thought, and way of life.



Recalling his long association with Chennai, the Vice President hailed it as the Carnatic music capital of the country. Naidu also highlighted the unique characteristic of Chennai--as a lively modern city but which continues to maintain its cultural and traditional character.

He observed that the artists community has also suffered during the pandemic and with innovative virtual initiatives like 'Yours Truly', they will be able to find new audiences across the world.

Noting the importance of dance and music in relieving people's anxiety, the Vice President highlighted its importance especially during the time of COVID.

He said that our cultural treasure of dance, drama, and music is India's greatest gift to the world and every effort should be made to preserve and propagate them.

He also noted the tremendous interest across the world for our classical art forms, adding that "it is highly beneficial to children as it improves attention span, inculcates discipline, creates confidence, increases patience, and teaches the importance of perseverance among many other virtues in children". (ANI)

