India showed resilience in fighting virus, ensuring economic stability during pandemic: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has shown remarkable resilience during the coronavirus pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability.

Speaking at virtual Global Investor Roundtable, PM Modi said that through this year, as India bravely fought the global pandemic, the world saw India's national character. The world also saw India's true strengths. It has successfully brought out traits that Indians are known for: A sense of responsibility, a spirit of compassion, national unity, the spark of innovation. India has shown remarkable resilience in this pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability."



"This resilience is driven by the strength of our systems, support of our people and stabilities of our policies. It is because to the strength of our systems that we could provide foodgrains to around 800 million people, money to 420 million people and free cooking gas to around 80 million families. It is because of the support of the people who practise social distancing and wearing of masks that India has given such a strong fight to the virus," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said it is because of the stability of our policies that India has emerged as one of the preferred investment destinations.

He also said, "India's quest to become 'Aatmanirbhar' is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy, a strategy that aims to use the capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse." (ANI)

