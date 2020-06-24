India slaps anti-dumping duty on certain steel imports from China, Vietnam, South Korea

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): India on Tuesday imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of certain type of steel products from China, Vietnam and South Korea for a period of five years in a bid to guard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports from these countries.

"The provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of 'flat-rolled product of steel, plated or coated with alloy of aluminium/zinc' originating in or exported from China, South Korea & Vietnam shall be effective for a period of 5 yrs from date of imposition that is 15th Oct, 2019," the notification from the revenue department said.

The imposition of anti-dumping duty on exports comes amid a border dispute with China in Ladakh which has resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in clashes with Chinese troops earlier this month. (ANI)

