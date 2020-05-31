India stands with cyclone-affected West Bengal and Odisha: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country stands with cyclone Amphan-affected West Bengal and Odisha in the hour of crisis and appreciated the courage of people in both states.

"On one hand we are busy combating the Corona pandemic whereas on the other hand, we were recently confronted with natural calamity in certain parts of eastern India. During the last few weeks, we have seen the havoc wreaked by super cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. Many houses were razed by the storm. Farmers also suffered heavy losses," the Prime Minister said.

"I went to take stock of the situation last week to Odisha and West Bengal. The courage and bravery with which the people of West Bengal and Odisha have faced the ordeal is commendable. In this hour of crisis, the country also stands in unison with the people of these two states in every manner whatsoever," he said.

On May 22, the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of areas hit by cyclone Amphan in both states. He announced financial assistance of Rs 1,000 for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha. (ANI)