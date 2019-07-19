Pro-Khalistan banners as seen in Pakistan (Representative image)
Pro-Khalistan banners as seen in Pakistan (Representative image)

India submits dossier to Pakistan on pro-Khalistan activities

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:10 IST

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): India has handed over a 23-page dossier to Pakistan on 15 individuals allegedly involved in pro-Khalistan activities in their country.
The individuals are allegedly carrying out pro-Khalistan activities in the garb of making preparations for celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November.
The dossier was handed over during the recent meeting over Kartarpur Corridor between the officials of India and Pakistan.
The document details how pro-Khalistani elements burnt the Indian flag and hurt sentiments of the pilgrims.
It not only details the "anti-India" propaganda carried out by Khalistani elements during the visit of Sikh pilgrims from India but also mentions how these elements eulogized deceased Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani during these visits. The terrorist was killed in an encounter by Indian security forces in July 2016.
Every year, groups of Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan under the bilateral Religious Shrine Protocol, 1974.
Citing instances from 2016, the dossier said, "Sardar Mohd Yousuf, federal minister for religious affairs and harmony, in his address during the main function at Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib eulogised Burhan Wani. Attempts were made to instigate Sikh pilgrims over issues like demonetisation."
The dossier has year-wise pictorial details of former chief of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Gopal Singh Chawla's anti-India activities on social media.
As many as 11 photographs from his Facebook account, including posters of Bhindranwale, are part of the dossier.
Jagroop Singh Rupa, who went with a 'jatha' to Pakistan in 2016, was given arms training by fugitive Sikh militants, Lakhbir Singh Rode, and Harmeet Singh, alias Ph.D., to carry out terror attacks in India, the dossier stated.
India has also cited the case of recently banned Sikhs for Justice, the US-based pro-Khalistan group. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:04 IST

Bihar: Lightning claims eight lives in Nawada district

Nawada (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): An incident of lightning claimed the lives of seven minors and an adult earlier on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 20:01 IST

DGCA suspends Air Asia pilot's licence for erroneously sending...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday suspended the licence of an Air Asia India pilot for three months for erroneously sending 'hijack code' on a Delhi-Srinagar flight.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:58 IST

Varavara Rao's wife appeals to Maharashtra Governor for basic...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): Bhima-Koregaon violence case accused Varavara Rao's wife on Friday made an appeal to Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao through an open letter to provide her husband with basic amenities in Jail.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:53 IST

Bills to check illicit deposits, empowerment of transgenders...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A bill which seeks to tackle the menace of illicit deposits and another that provides a mechanism for social, economic and educational empowerment of transgenders were introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:48 IST

Give loans to poor instead of rich who run away from country:...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 19 (ANI): On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bank nationalization, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday said that PM Modi should start giving loans to poor instead of giving it to rich people who run away from the country.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:26 IST

BJP leader arrested for his statement on Kamal Nath; granted bail later

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Former BJP MLA Surendra Nath Singh was on Friday arrested and granted bail later by a court here over his controversial comment on Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 19:20 IST

TMC delegation to visit UP's Sonbhadra tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A four-member delegation-led by TMC leader Derek O Brian will on Saturday visit Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh where nine people were killed during firing over a land dispute on July 17.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:58 IST

'BJP unable to prevent crimes but is stopping me from performing my duty'

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government on the Sonbhadra killing incident saying while it was unable to prevent crimes but was arresting her because she wanted to show solid

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:49 IST

ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.10 cr in connection with money...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached the assets worth Rs 3.10 crores of a private company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:48 IST

Muslims in Jammu organise langar, serve 'kheer' to Amarnath yatris

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): To ensure that their Hindu brethren can undertake annual Amarnath Yatra with ease, a local Muslim community in Jammu has organised a 'langar' (community kitchen) for pilgrims.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:40 IST

Scarlett Keeling case: Bombay HC's Goa bench sentences convict...

Panaji (Goa), [India], July 19 (ANI): The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday sentenced shack worker Samson D'Souza to ten years rigorous imprisonment in the case of rape and murder of British teenager Scarlett Keeling in 2008.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 18:33 IST

Bihar: Wading through floodwaters, ASHA worker helps woman...

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): As floods wreaking havoc in Bihar, an ASHA worker helped a woman in flood-hit Madhubani deliver her baby successfully here on Friday.

Read More
iocl