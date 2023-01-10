India successfully carries out training launch of Prithvi-II ballistic missile

Bhubaneswar (Odhisa) [India], January 10 (ANI): A successful training launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi-II was carried out on Tuesday from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

A well-established system, the Prithvi-II missile, has been an integral part of India's nuclear deterrence.

The missile struck its target with high accuracy. The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile, a Defence Ministry release said.

The indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile has also been successfully test-fired during nighttime as part of a user training trial.

The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision. It has a strike range of around 350 km.

Inducted into India's Strategic Forces Command in 2003, the Prithvi II missile was developed by DRDO under India's prestigious Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. (ANI)