India successfully test-fires DRDO's 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): India successfully test-fired the 'Rudram' Anti-Radiation Missile, developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for the test's success.

"The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India's first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," the Defence Minister tweeted.

As per the official statement, Rudram is the country's first indigenous Anti Radiation missile for Indian Air Force, being developed by DRDO, and is integrated on SU-30 MkI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

"It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy. The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed," it said.

The statement added that the missile is a potent weapon for the Indian Air Force for suppression of enemy air defence effectively from large standoff ranges.

"With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets," the statement stated further. (ANI)