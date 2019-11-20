India successfully test-fires nuclear capable Prithvi-2 missile

Odisha [India], Nov 20 (ANI): India on Wednesday successfully carried out night-time test-firing of two Prithvi ballistic missiles off the coast of Odisha.

The testing of indigenously developed nuclear-capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-2 missile is a part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off Odisha coast.

The trials of the 300 km-range missiles were carried out by the Strategic Forces Command.

Earlier this month, India carried out successful night-time test-firing of the 2,000 km strike range Agni-2 ballistic missile. (ANI)

