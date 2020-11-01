India sustains trend of declining COVID-19 active cases

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): India continues to report a trend of steadily declining active cases. For the third day after the active cases dropped below the 6 lakh-mark after nearly three months, the progressive decline has been maintained, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Presently India's total active caseload is 5,70,458.

The active cases have dropped to only 6.97 per cent of the total positive cases of the country demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The trajectory of the active caseload across different States/Union Territories (UTs) has been diverse demonstrating their focused efforts and gradual progress in their fight against COVID-19. Karnataka has reported a steep decline in the active cases in the past 24 hours.

With the consistent decline in the active cases, the cases per million in India are among the lowest in the world. India's average cases per million stand at 5,930.

As many as 17 States/UTs have cases per million lower than the national average.

There has been a steady decline in the number of deaths in India. 470 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. India's deaths per million population is one of the lowest in the world and stand at 88.

As many as 21 States/UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average.



The declining trend of the percentage of active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 74,91,513. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 69 lakh (69,21,055).

With an increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening.

A higher number of recoveries has aided the national Recovery Rate to further improve to 91.54 per cent. 58,684 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 46,963.

76 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra have contributed the maximum to the new recovered cases with more than 7,000 single day recoveries. Delhi and West Bengal, both have added more than 4,000 to the new recoveries.

46,963 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

77% of these are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 7,000 cases followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases.

470 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 78 per cent are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

More than 15% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (74 deaths). (ANI)

