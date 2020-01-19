India-Thailand business matching and networking event inaugurated

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Industries and IT, KT Rama Rao inaugurated the `India-Thailand Business Matching and Networking' here on Saturday in the presence of Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

Laksanawisit is leading a Thai delegation to India comprising executives from the Ministry of Commerce. Several businessmen from over 30 Thai companies from various sectors including furniture, interior design, stationery, food, construction materials, cosmetics, bio-plastics, bio- fertilizers are also accompanying him.

During the event, Laksanawisit also inaugurated a seminar on `New Business Opportunities for rubberwood industry between India and Thailand'.

The two-day visit by Thai Deputy PM is aimed at making "Telangana state as a gateway of Thailand to India" as well as to expand new business opportunities for Thai industries. (ANI)

