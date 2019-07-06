Sitharaman while presenting the Budget in Parliament on Friday. Pic courtesy: LS TV
Sitharaman while presenting the Budget in Parliament on Friday. Pic courtesy: LS TV

India to become $3 trillion economy this year, requires investments of Rs 20 lakh crore a year: Sitharaman

ANI | Updated: Jul 05, 2019 15:11 IST

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Indian economy will become a three trillion dollar economy in the current year and is on the path of achieving the Prime Minister's vision of a five trillion dollar economy by 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
"It took over 55 years for the Indian economy to reach one trillion dollars. In the last five years, the government has added one trillion dollars to reach about 2.7 trillion dollars. India is now the sixth largest economy in the world, up from 11th position five years ago," she said while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in Parliament.
Between 2014-19, the government provided a rejuvenated Centre-state dynamic, cooperative federalism, GST Council, a strident commitment to fiscal discipline and set the ball rolling for a New India, planned and assisted by the NITI Aayog.
In the last five years, said Sitharaman, the government initiated many big reforms in indirect taxation, bankruptcy, real estate and those in the social sector improving common man's life. She said the last-mile delivery stood out and the unknown citizen in the nooks of our country stood out with evidence.
"The government has shown by its deeds that the principle of 'Reform, Perform, Transform' can succeed," she said.
Sitharaman said mega programmes and services which were initiated and delivered in the past five years will be further accelerated. The government plans to simplify procedures, incentivise performance, reduce red-tape and make the best use of technology to achieve the desired goals.
"Gone are the days of policy paralysis and license-quota-control regimes. India Inc is India's job-creators. They are the nation's wealth-creators," she said while emphasising the substantial role of India's private industry in growing the economy," she said.
Sitharaman emphasised on an investment-driven growth model to achieve the goal of five trillion dollar economy. She said the government recognises that investment-driven growth requires access to low cost capital. It is estimated that India requires investments averaging Rs 20 lakh crore every year.
The Finance Minister said railway infrastructure will need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore between 2018-2030. She proposed to use public-private partnership to unleash faster development and completion of projects and to make available a blueprint this year for developing national highway grid, gas grids, water grids, i-ways and regional airports.
Strategic disinvestment of select central public sector enterprises will continue to remain a priority of the government along with consolidation of public sector units in the non-financial space. Sitharaman said the government is setting an enhanced target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore of disinvestment revenue for the financial year 2019-20.
(ANI)

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:56 IST

Man arrested for pelting stones at Hanuman temple in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): One person was arrested for allegedly vandalizing a Hanuman temple in Muzaffarnagar's Khatoli area on Friday, police said.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 05:39 IST

Payal Tadvi's suicide note recovered from her phone, says her lawyer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A suicide note left behind by Payal Tadvi, a doctor who ended her life after alleged harassment by her senior colleagues, has been recovered by the forensic department, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, said on Friday.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Himachal: Shrikhand yatra to start from July 15

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): The uphill yatra to the Shrikhand Mahadev peak in Kullu district, considered among the most difficult pilgrimages in the country is set to commence from July 15 and go on till July 25 this year.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

UP: Woman, granddaughter shot dead by unidentified assailants

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A woman and her granddaughter were allegedly shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday in Kanpur's Chakeri area, police said.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:49 IST

Odisha govt mandates 7-hour duty for college teachers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 6 (ANI): The higher education department on Friday issued a notification to teachers of all government and aided non-government colleges in the state to perform their duty for at least seven hours.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Delhi Police arrests man for raping five-year-old

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:33 IST

Hyderabad police undergo training on mobile radiation detection system

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Friday selected Hyderabad city and 55 other cities in other states for the implementation of its pilot project on mobile radiation detection.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:21 IST

Central budget disappointing, says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party Chief and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday dubbed the Union Budget as "disappointing" and said that it was not in accordance with the wishes of the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 04:04 IST

Promise to provide scholarship to 1 cr Muslim students not...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi for not fulfiling the promise of providing scholarship to one crore Muslim students in the Union Budge

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:48 IST

Chamoli gears up to tackle plastic menace

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], July 6 (ANI): To combat the surmounting plastic waste left behind by an influx of tourists here, the Chamoli municipality is set to implement a plan to turn old plastic into recyclable tiles that would be used on roads throughout the hill city.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 03:31 IST

EFLU, IIM-V sign MoU for 'capacity-building, skill development'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual capacity-building and skill development.

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:33 IST

India set to become 'financial superpower': Shripad Naik

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Friday lauded the government for presenting a "developmental" Union budget and said that the country has taken a step towards becoming a financial superpower.

