India to have Chief of Defence Staff, says Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In a major step, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force.

"To further enhance coordination between our forces, I announce a big decision today, India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS," Modi said his Independence Day speech here.

"This is going to make the forces even more strong," added.

Modi said that security forces are the pride of the country and asserted that the post will make the forces more effective. "This is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi said. (ANI)