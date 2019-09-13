India to deploy latest American weapon systems for Ex-HimVijay along China border

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 12:45 IST

MP: Shivraj demands higher compensation for Khatlapura Ghat boat...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 13 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday demanded that the compensation for the kin of those who drowned in the recent Khatlapura Ghat boat tragedy should be increased from four lakhs to 25 lakhs.