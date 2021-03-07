India to have 10,000 Janaushadhi Kendras soon: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the government wants to reach a target of opening 10,000 Janaushadhi Kendras very soon and added that these centres are helping people from poor and middle-class families save around Rs 3,600 crores annually.

Addressing Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and interacting with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said this scheme is helping to provide cheap medicines to the citizens living in tribal areas in the Northeast and in the mountainous areas.

"Today when the 7500th centre has been inaugurated in Shillong. It is clear from this how much public health centres are expanding in the Northeast. We had less than 100 Janaushadhi centres till 2014. We want to reach the target of opening 10,000 centres very soon. I want to request state governments to take a pledge for 75 Janaushadhi centres each in 75 districts on the 75th year of our independence. We should also set a target of double the beneficiaries of Janaushadhi centres," he said.

"Janaushadhi scheme is supporting poor and middle-class families. This scheme is becoming a medium of service and employment. At Janaushadhi Kendras, people are getting affordable medicines and youth are getting employment there. Rs 2.5 sanitary pads are being made available to girls at Janaushadhi Kendras. More than 11,000 crore sanitary napkins have been sold at Janaushadhi Kendras," he added.

PM Modi said more than 1,000 Janaushadhi Kendras are being run by women. This Janaushadhi scheme is empowering self-reliance among women, he added.

"Janaushadhi centres are helping people from poor and middle-class families save around Rs 3,600 crores annually. With an aim to expand the Janaushadhi scheme, the incentive of these centres has been increased from Rs 2.5 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs. Besides this, an additional incentive of Rs 2 lakhs is being given to Dalits, tribals, women and people of the Northeast. This money helps them to make their store and purchase the required furniture," he said.

The Prime Minister informed that a decision has been taken to make available 75 Ayush medicines across Janaushadhi centres in the country.

"This scheme has opened new possibilities in the pharma sector. Today demand for Made in India medicines and surgical have increased. With this, the production is also increasing. It is generating new employment opportunities. Now a decision has been taken to make available 75 Ayush medicines across Janaushadhi centres in the country," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government is highly focused on developing infrastructure to provide affordable and effective treatment to all.

"For a long time, in the government's thinking of the country, health was considered to be the only subject of disease and treatment. But the subject of health is not just limited to disease and treatment, but it affects the entire economic and social fabric of the country," he said.

"The effort of the government today is that no one should be deprived of the benefits of medical science. The treatment should be cheap, accessible, be for the public, with this thinking, policies and programs are being made today," he added. (ANI)