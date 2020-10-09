India to have 13.9 lakh cancer cases by year-end, 15.7 lakh by 2025: ICMR

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) Report 2020 has estimated that based on current trends there will be 13.9 lakh cancer cases across the country by the end of 2020, the Indian Council of Medical Research said on Friday.

According to the report, the number of cancer cases is likely to increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025.

