Prakash Javadekar speaking to media person on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
India to host 14th Conference of Parties, 197 countries expected to participate

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:27 IST

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India is set to host the 14th Conference of the Parties (COP) from September 02 to 13, confirmed Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday.
The global conference will be hosted at India Expo Mart Limited in Greater Noida. As many as 197 countries are expected to participate in the conference.
"The 14th session of COP will stress on three crucial issues -- desertification, land degradation and drought," Javadekar said while addressing the media persons.
"Due to the extreme weather conditions in the country, India had launched 'soil health card' which has benefitted as many as 14 crore farmers," Javadekar added.
Ahead of COP-14, Minister also launched "Bonn Challenge", a maiden project to lay emphasis on India's capacity for forest landscape restoration.

The 3.5 years maiden phase will be implemented in the States of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and Karnataka.
Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Under-Secretary-General was also present at the press conference today.
Javadekar said that the global conference will have regular dialogues and high-level meetings. (ANI)

iocl