India to procure 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in October: Sources

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): India would have 27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses of Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in the month of October, said government sources.

27-28 crore COVID-19 vaccines doses that are to be procured do not include Biological E and Zydus Cadilla vaccines doses, sources told ANI.

Earlier in September, India has procured more than 25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses, added the sources had said.

Earlier, ANI reported that the Centre plans to achieve the target of administering 100 crore COVID-19 jabs before the mid of October. The target of 100 crore doses administration is expected to be achieved between October 10 to October 12, stated the sources.

"Once we hit 100 crore dose, we are planning celebration across the country with COVID warriors, frontline workers and healthcare workers," said the sources.

The country has administered 88,34,70,578 vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive, out of which 65,34,306 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

On September 18, India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day. (ANI)