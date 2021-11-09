India to request UAE to end mandatory expensive Rapid PCR test for fully vaccinated Indian travellers

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs held a meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of mandatory Rapid PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers going to countries in the Middle East, especially the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A senior official confirmed that the meeting was held to stop compulsory Rapid PCR test for those going to UAE.

"We have requested Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with UAE government to exempt fully vaccinated travellers to undergo mandatory Rapid PCR test that cost around Rs 4000," said the official.

As per the rule, travellers have to take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure from any Indian airport.



The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

Faisal Rafiq, a traveller to UAE said that the compulsory Rapid PCR test has extended their travel time and exposed them to the crowd at the sample collection centre at the airport and then waiting for the result.

"It is an expensive test for workers who are already suffering due to slow down after Covid-19 and somehow going back to resume job. I will be happy if the UAE government ends this test for vaccinated people," said Rafiq.

Another traveller Shobit Nandy said that even after the one expensive test at Delhi airport, the UAE government again tested them as per the rule and in some cases, they have to undergo quarantine. There should be some relaxation for fully vaccinated people.

The UK has already ended the mandatory 10 days quarantine on arrival for fully vaccinated Indian travellers. (ANI)

