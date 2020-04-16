India to soon get huge consignment of PPE kits

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): India would soon receive COVID-19 test kits from South Korea and Indian missions are coordinating with major agencies for PPE kits and the country will soon get a huge consignment of these kits, sources said.

They said that Indian missions also took quotations for testing kits from vendors in the United Kingdom, Malaysia, France, Germany, Japan, and the US.

The sources said that Indian missions are also coordinating with major agencies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and India will soon get a huge consignment of PPE Kits.

As India has entered the second phase of lockdown and number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise , India is escalating its efforts to ramp up testing. India will receive 5.5 lakh rapid antibody testing kits and one lakh RNA extraction kits from China as it ramps up its testing for coronavirus and these will land in India today.

With India seen to be facing shortage of PPTs given the challenge posed by COVID-19, sources told ANI that huge consignment something in tune of 6 lakhs PPT kits will be in India soon.

They said the Ministry of External Affairs is playing a key role in the procurement of vital medical supplies and equipment from abroad and special efforts were being made as there is a general shortage.

The missions are working with local vendors, customs and airliners to get the supply going. (ANI)

