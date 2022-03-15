India to start vaccinating children aged 12-14 years from tomorrow, Only Corbevax vaccine to be used

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): India will start vaccinating children in the age group of 12-14 years from March 16, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries of all states.

Only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of age group 12-13 and 13-14 years, Bhushan said.

Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against COVID-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available, stated Bhushan.

While the precaution dose can now be provided to 60 plus and above. Prioritisation and sequencing of this dose would be based on the completion of nine months from the date of the second dose, stated Bhushan.

Vaccination of precaution dose should be with the same vaccine with which primary vaccination was done, as per Bhushan. (ANI)