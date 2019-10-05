India to supply fifth tranche of assistance to help Bangladesh efforts to shelter Rohingyas

New Delhi[India], Oct 5 (ANI): India will supply a fifth tranche of humanitarian assistance to support Bangladesh's efforts to shelter the Rohingyas in temporary camps in Cox's Bazar.

The joint statement issued after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the tranche of aid will comprise tents, relief and rescue material as well 1000 sewing machines for skill development of forcibly displaced women from Myanmar.

"The two Prime Ministers agreed on the need to expedite safe, speedy and sustainable repatriation of the displaced persons to their homes in the Rakhine state of Myanmar. They agreed on the need for greater efforts to be made to facilitate their return, including by improving security situation and socio-economic conditions in the Rakhine State of Myanmar," the statement said.

It said India has completed a project to build 250 houses in Rakhine and is now preparing to implement another set of socio-economic development projects in the area.

The statement said that the Prime Minister appreciated Bangladesh's generosity in sheltering and providing humanitarian assistance to forcibly displaced persons from Myanmar.

Sheikh Hasina conveyed her government's gratitude for humanitarian assistance provided by India since September 2017 to help meet the needs of the displaced persons. (ANI)