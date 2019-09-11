Former President Pranab Mukherjee speaking at India International Excellence Award 2019 in New Delhi on Tuesday
India UAE has transformed and matured into strategic partnership: Pranab Mukherjee

ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:04 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Tuesday said that the bilateral relationship between India and United Arab Emirates (UAE) has matured and transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership.
"Relationship between India and UAE are expanding in various aspects of the business. It would not be incorrect to say that the bilateral relationship has matured and transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership," said Pranab Mukherjee while speaking at the launch ceremony of India International Excellence Award 2019">India International Excellence Award 2019.
"In the 1970s and 1980's Indian migration to UAE drastically increased with the expansion of the oil industry and growth of free trade. At present Indian population in UAE is about 3.3 million making it highest concentration of Indian nationals outside India," said Mukherjee.
"Indian forms the largest expatriate community UAE and UAE have generously embraced our people and encourage them to flourish and prosper," he said.
"I am indeed very happy to know that the Indian community has played a major role in the economic development of UAE which has been acknowledged and appreciated by the host nation. Remittances rose to 13.8 billion US Dollar with majority NRI owned business. Significant investment has been made into healthcare, retail, hospitality, real estate, construction and other sectors of Indian economy," said former President.
He said that many of the awardees have been recognised for their work in UAE. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 09:23 IST

