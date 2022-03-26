India, UAE hold talks to deepen bilateral defence ties

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Indian Army on Saturday held talks with the UAE Army on issues related to training, the conduct of bilateral/ multilateral exercises and enhancing defence cooperation.



In a tweet today by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army, it read, "Inaugural Army to Army Staff Talks #AAST between #IndianArmy & #UAEArmy were conducted at #CME, #Pune. The talks were focused on issues related to training, conduct of bilateral/ multilateral exercises & enhancing Defence Cooperation."

A delegation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army is in India on a six-day visit to boost cooperation with the Indian Army, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. (ANI)

