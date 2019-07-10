India, UAE resolve to broaden cooperation in areas of mutual interest during FM Al Nahyan's visit

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) resolved to broaden cooperation in areas of mutual interest during the recent three-day bilateral visit of UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Foreign Minister Al Nahyan, who had arrived here on Sunday evening, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on July 8, who hosted a dinner in his honour.

"In talks between the External Affairs Minister and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest were discussed," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Al Nahyan had also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed felicitations of the UAE leadership on the resounding victory in the elections. He extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit the UAE.

Modi also thanked President of the UAE, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for conferring on him the prestigious Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the Islamic country, which the former said he was proud to receive on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians.

The Prime Minister reiterated his strong commitment to work with the UAE leadership to take the relationship to higher levels in all spheres of cooperation, including in trade and economy, energy, tourism, and people-to-people contacts.

He also requested the Foreign Minister to convey his best wishes for health, happiness, and all-around success to the UAE President and his countrymen and expressed happiness at the growth of bilateral relations over the last five years.

Both sides expressed happiness at the current state of bilateral relations and discussed regional issues. They also agreed to build on these growing strategic links as well as further their trilateral cooperation initiatives, especially in Africa, the statement said.

The Foreign Minister stated that India-UAE relations have never been better. He also outlined UAE's vision to enhance bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of both the countries and also for peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, the statement added.

"The visit of the Foreign Minister of the UAE provided an opportunity to both sides to constructively build on the vision of the comprehensive strategic partnership and to broaden cooperation in various sectors of bilateral relations," it read. (ANI)

