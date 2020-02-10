India-UK joint military exercise from Feb 13-26 at Salisbury Plains

New Delhi [India], Feb 10 (ANI): The fifth edition of India-UK joint military exercise 'Ajeya Warrior' will be conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom from February 13 to 26, the Army said on Monday.

The exercise will comprise of 120 soldiers each from Indian and United Kingdom Army who would be sharing their experiences gained during conduct of various counter insurgency and counter terrorist operations in the past.

"The aim of this exercise is to conduct company level joint training with emphasis on counter-terror operations in urban and semi-urban areas. Training on modern weapon systems, equipment and simulator training have also been planned," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said here.

The exercise is conducted alternatively in United Kingdom and India.

"The joint military exercise displays a bilateral willingness to work jointly and share operating procedures to deal with a situation in a specified operational setting. Exercise Ajeya Warrior will promote defence cooperation and enhance interoperability while sharing experiences between both the armies," the official said. (ANI)

