India urges Afghan nationals to vote for presidential election in large numbers on Sept 28

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): India on Tuesday urged Afghan nationals to turn out in large numbers to cast their ballots in the Afghanistan presidential election scheduled to be held on September 28.

"We should not forget the important aspects which bring three countries as partners here today. There cannot be inclusive prosperity without democracy. Whatever you see here are three great democracies, oldest, largest and newest democracy. We are aware that the presidential election will be held this week. I convey to my brothers and sisters to exercise the democratic rights in these elections. Ultimately only through the democratic root, we bring prosperity to our people," TS Trimutri, MEA Secretary for Economic Relations said in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Afghanistan charge d' affaires Tahir Qadiry said, "Afghan government is committed to holding the elections on time." He added that the democratic process is the only way forward.

Recently, Afghanistan has been the victim of many terror attacks in which several people lost their lives.

"The Afghan government has made it quite sure to hold a transparent, fair election on September 28 so we are really hoping that turn out is high," Qadiry said.

President Ashraf Ghani is seeking his second term.



Taliban has warned that its fighters will intensify their campaign against the Afghan government and foreign forces to dissuade people from voting in the September 28 election. (ANI)