BJP Working president JP Nadda met Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, here today
BJP Working president JP Nadda met Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, here today

India urges Beijing to open economy for Indian companies to manage trade deficit

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): BJP Working president JP Nadda met Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, at the Party office here on Thursday and urged Beijing to open its economy for Indian companies to manage the trade deficit between the two companies.
The meeting was important as Chinese President Xi Jinping will be visiting India next month for an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Nadda and Weidong discussed different aspects of India-China growing partnership.
"Nadda also urged China to open up the economy for Indian companies to manage the trade deficit," said Vijay Chauthaiwala, in-charge of BJP's Foreign cell, who was also present in the meeting.
The envoy also inquired about the massive success of the BJP government for the second time, on which Nadda replied, "The schemes run by the Modi government have changed the lives of the people at the grass-root level and that is the only reason we got re-elected with a vast majority."
The Chinese envoy also showed excitement for future endeavours.
Meanwhile, Nadda mentioned about the good relations that are developing rapidly between the two neighbours.
Modi is expected to meet Xi, next month, and talk about the economy and changes in policies so that the Indian companies can get space in the Chinese market.
Though there were no talks on Article 370 today, however, China has already cleared its stand that Kashmir is an internal matter to India when an Indian delegation visited China two weeks ago. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:46 IST

Central govt should reconsider its decision on heavy penalties...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that central government must reconsider the quantum of penalties under the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019 for traffic violations and give relief to the people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:42 IST

Kashmir as integral part of India: Jamiat passes resolution, supports NRC

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The General Council of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, on Thursday passed a resolution stating that Kashmir is an integral part of India. The Islamic body has supported National Register of Citizens (NRC) and supported the government's stand on identifying foreigners in the

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:29 IST

We are sticking to old fines under Motor Vehicles Act: UP...

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Amid public outcry over the imposition of hefty fine under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Ashok Kataria on Thursday said the state government is 'relaxing the fines for now.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:27 IST

Picture abhi baaki hai, says PM on govt work in the coming days

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Launching a slew of development projects and schemes on Thursday in election-bound Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said government will take more substantial steps in the coming days saying "picture abhi baaki hai" (more is to come).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:18 IST

UP: Moving car catches fire, driver safe

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): A moving car caught fire near Daliganj area in Lucknow on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:16 IST

India joins global antimicrobial resistance research hub

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): India has joined the Global Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Research and Development (R&D) hub as a new member.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:15 IST

Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre over hefty traffic fines

New Delhi [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the Centre for imposing steep penalties for traffic violations stating that the new rules are "anti-people" and "oppressive".

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:11 IST

Indian Army is always ready for action in PoK: General Bipin Rawat

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said forces are always ready for action in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:08 IST

WCD extends last date of nominations for Pradhan Mantri...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has extended the last date of nominations for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2020, till September 30, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:07 IST

Chidambaram was involved in corruption, received bribes worth...

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Congress leader P Chidambaram was involved in corrupt practices during his term as union finance minister and received bribes worth crores, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), told the Delhi High Court on Thursda

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:07 IST

3 JeM terrorists held in J-K with six AK-56, AK-47 rifles

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists and recovered four AK-56, and two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 live cartridges from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:05 IST

Commemoration post in memory of Polish refugees to be unveiled...

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Deputy Foreign minister of Poland, Marcin Przydacz on Saturday will be unveiling a commemoration post in memory of Polish families who were given refuge in Valivade during Second World War.

Read More
iocl