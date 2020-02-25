India, US agree to create a counter-narcotics working group to fight drugs trafficking

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): President Donald Trump here on Tuesday said the United States and India have agreed to create a counter-narcotics working group to fight drugs trafficking.

"In our meeting with the Prime Minister, we discussed and agreed to create a counter-narcotics working group to confront the growing threat of illicit Fentanyl and opioid production. We must rid our societies of these lethal and horrible poisons," Trump said during a joint press conference following the India and US delegation-level talks.

"The Prime Minister and I had made tremendous advantages for our people in these two days by working together. I know that our two nations will continue to achieve new breakthroughs and unlock new potential, forge even brighter future," added Trump.

This was the fifth meeting between the US President and Prime Minister Modi within a span of five months.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the visiting dignitary's approach towards tackling drug menace and narco-terrorism.

"President Trump has given priority to the fight against drugs and opioid crisis. Today, we have also agreed on a new mechanism to fight serious problems such as drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and organised crime," Modi said.

The US President, along with his wife Melania, is on the second day of his two-day state visit to India.

He is accompanied by a 12-member delegation which includes First Daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who also act as senior advisor to the US President, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, First Lady Melania Trump's chief of staff Lindsay Reynolds, White House advisor Robert Blair, and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Earlier today, the US President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He then paid floral tributes at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat.

On the first day of his visit, Trump shared the dais with Prime Minister Modi to address a mammoth crowd at the world's biggest cricket stadium - Motera Stadium - in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Later, he visited the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)