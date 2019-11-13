Representative image
Representative image

India-US disaster relief exercise to start in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): The first India-US joint tri-services Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise named 'Tiger Triumph' is scheduled on the eastern seaboard from November 13 to 21.
An official release said that Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak, Indian Army troops from 19 Madras and 7 Guards, and Indian Air Force MI-17 helicopters and Rapid Action Medical Team (RAMT) would take part in the exercise.
The exercise is part of a growing partnership between the two countries. The US would be represented by US Navy Ship Germantown with troops from the US Third Marine Division. The Exercise is aimed at developing interoperability for conducting HADR operations.
The harbour phase is scheduled at Visakhapatnam from November 13 to 16.
The opening ceremony along with a Joint Flag Parade will be held onboard INS Jalashwa on November 14. Personnel from both navies would also participate in training visits, subject matter expert exchanges, sports events and social interactions.
On completion of the harbour phase, the ships would sail for the sea phase and undertake maritime, amphibious and HADR operations. On reaching the HADR area at Kakinada, the landing of relief forces would be undertaken to an exercise scenario.
At the HADR exercise area, a Joint Command and Control Centre would be established jointly by the Indian Army and US Marines.
The IAF RAMT and the US Navy Medical Team would establish a medical facility camp for providing medical aid to victims, who would have been previously evacuated by road and air to the camp.
The exercise would culminate with a closing ceremony onboard US Naval Ship Germantown on November 21. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:53 IST

'Gondwana': Adani Group celebrates amalgamation of two diverse...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday lauded the Gondwana art and asserted that innovation in the confluence of two art inspired countries brought forward the historic bond between the two countries separated by the Indian ocean.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:52 IST

CBI to file charge sheet in AgustaWestland case soon, may...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday sought more time from the Delhi High Court to file a response on bail application of Christen Michel, an alleged middleman in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland deal, as it is going to file a charge sheet in the case in

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:51 IST

Tarun Tejpal sexual assault case: Victims' cross-examination...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The cross-examination of the woman who lodged a sexual assault case against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal is expected to end on November 15.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:46 IST

Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections in Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More
iocl