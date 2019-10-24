India-US hold 9th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative meeting in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): As part of the Indo-US Bilateral Defence Cooperation, the 9th Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI) meeting was held between India and the US today.



The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Subhash Chandra and Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment of the United States Ellen M Lord.



"These meetings are held to bring leadership focus to the bilateral defence trade relationship and create opportunities for co-production and co-development of defence equipment," stated a press release.



The Joint Working Groups, established under DTTI to progress mutually agreed projects for the Armed Forces, provided status update during the meeting.



Both sides also discussed the engagement with the industry as it remains a key focus of DTTI.



"A significant achievement of the meeting was the signing of 'Statement of Intent' with respect to key deliverables in the near, medium and long terms. This will assist in bringing sustained focus on some of the projects and signal commitment of both sides towards continued collaboration on mutually beneficial issues," it added.



"While DTTI has been an ongoing process, both sides were now poised to actually achieve tangible outcomes. The shared values that form the bedrock of stable relations between the two sides have led to deepening of defence ties. The Government of India remains committed to continually engage with the US government and facilitate cooperation between the defence industries of both nations," Chandra stated in the release.



While Lord said that the US National Defence Strategy envisages strengthening defence alliances and partnerships.



"The DTTI has now matured enough where its varied activities could be translated into accomplishments. The interface of the industry with DTTI would provide necessary fillip to various projects under consideration," she added. (ANI)

