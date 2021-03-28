India, US navies participates in Passage Exercise in Eastern Indian Ocean Region

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Indian Navy warship INS Shivalik with integral helicopter and Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft P8I on Sunday participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with US Navy's USS Theodore Rosevelt Carrier Strike Group in the Eastern Indian Ocean Region.



"In a first, enhancing Jointmanship, Indian Air Force fighters were also included in the Exercise affording IAF an opportunity to practice Air Interception / Air Defence with US Navy close to Indian Coast," Indian Navy said. (ANI)

